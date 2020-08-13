The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MIRACLE: A fisherman and his son found two missing paddle borders holding onto a lobster pot after a major search overnight in Galway Bay.

2. #RIP: A man in his 20s was stabbed to death in Clontarf, north Dublin, this morning.

3. #MEETING: Micheál Martin and Boris Johnson had their first meeting today in Down.

4. #COVID: Munster Rugby said it is assisting an academy player after his Covid-19 test came back positive.

5. #FRAUD: Gardaí issued a fresh warning about invoice redirect fraud after a Dublin business lost €1.2 million this week.