The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DROWNING: A woman and two men have died in separate drowning incidents on lakes in counties Cavan, Leitrim and Fermanagh.

2. #GOLFGATE: The case against two prominent politicians and two hoteliers over their alleged role in organising a controversial golf dinner last summer was adjourned until October.

3. #RETAIL: Workers said they are being docked pay or being made to stay back late to ‘pay back’ the time taken to get their Covid-19 vaccine during a work shift.

4. #DAVY: Bank of Ireland agreed to buy most of Davy stockbrokers for €440 million. The acquisition is expected to be completed in 2022.

5. #TROPICAL WEATHER: Ireland’s heatwave hit an exceptional milestone last night when the first ‘tropical night’ for 20 years was recorded.