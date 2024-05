EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BALLYOGAN Nine people appeared in court charged in relation to a “heated” protest in Dublin last night.

Advertisement

2. #PALESTINIAN STATE Israel accused Ireland of rewarding terrorism after officially recognising the state of Palestine.

3. #TALLGHT The Square shopping centre in Tallaght has been placed into receivership.

4. #NEW BOSS Three primary schools that were formerly under the patronage of the Catholic Church will reopen as multi-denominational schools in September.

5. #SINGAPORE AIRLINES A two-year-old child is among 40 people who remain in hospital in Thailand after a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.