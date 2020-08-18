The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID: Health officials have advised the government to issue new guidelines asking older and vulnerable people to limit their time outdoors, advising people to reduce the numbers of people they have in their homes and to return all sports to behind closed doors.

2. #WEATHER: A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for all 32 countries ahead of the expected arrival of strong winds tomorrow evening and into Thursday.

3. #TAMPAX: An ad for a tampon which received 84 complaints won’t feature on TV in its current format again after the advertiser decided against seeking a review of the decision made by the ASAI.

4. #SOUTH KOREA: South Korea is to ban large public gatherings in the Seoul metropolitan area amid an alarming surge in Covid-19 infections.

5. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today slapped down Donald Trump’s talk of an out-of-control coronavirus “surge” in New Zealand as “patently wrong”.