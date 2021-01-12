The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REPORT: The Mother and Baby Home report, published today, found that at least 9,000 children died at the institutions.

2. #BURIAL PLOT: The remains of 42 infants buried at the site of the former Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea, Co Tipperary have been located as part of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes.

3. #COVID: There are now 1,700 people with Covid-19 in hospital and 158 in ICU across the country.

4. #GOLFGATE: Fine Gael’s parliamentary party has unanimously agreed to readmit three senators who lost the whip over their attendance at the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner last year.

5. #DUTCH COURAGE: Border officials in the Netherlands have confiscated ham sandwiches and other food items from UK travellers due to post-Brexit rules.