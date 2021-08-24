The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1 #FIGURES: Health officials confirmed 1,571 new cases of Covid in Ireland.

2. #ANTI-VAX: A woman has called on anti-vaccination groups to stop using photographs of her recently deceased sister alongside false claims on social media.

3. #GETTING THERE: All remaining Covid restrictions will be lifted before Christmas, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

4. #RIP: A woman in her 60s has died following a crash on the M8 in Tipperary.

5. #AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban has said they would not agree to an extension of a looming deadline to evacuate Afghans from Kabul airport, even as Western countries said they were running out of time.