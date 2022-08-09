The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #WARNING: Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow high temperature warning for the entire of Leinster and Munster.
2. #BALLYBUNION TRAGEDY: Mourners heard of the “special bond” between two siblings who died in a “tragic” suspected drowning incident in Kerry last week,
3. #HACKERS: An Irish company which has contracts for several State infrastructure projects suffered a cyber attack last month by suspected Russian-based hackers.
4. #TRIAL: Ryan Giggs had “full-on relationships” with eight other women while he was with the ex-girlfriend he is accused of assaulting, a court has heard.
5. #RAIDED: Donald Trump has said that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being “raided” by FBI agents in what he called an act of “prosecutorial misconduct.”
