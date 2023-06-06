EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #UKRAINE: The wall of a major dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine has collapsed – triggering floods, endangering Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides blame each other for the emergency.

2. #HEAVY TOLL: Toll charges on the M50 and eight other motorways are set to increase on 1 July as the Government’s six-month delay of the planned rise comes to an end.

3. #HOMELESSNESS: New figures have shown that 20 people accessing homelessness services died between January and April of 2023.

4. #SHOCK: The PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to a stunning merger with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour in what appears to have brought an abrupt end to the rancorous split in professional golf.

5. #ROYALS: Britain’s Prince Harry has accused the press of having “blood” staining their “typing fingers” as he took to the witness box in London’s High Court as part of his claim against Mirror Group Newspapers.