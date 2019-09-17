The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #REPORT The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection is expected to publish the Data Protection Commissioner’s critical report into the Public Services Card this evening.

2. #BACK TAXES Apple has told an EU court that a 2016 European Commission ruling that it must reimburse Ireland €13 billion in back taxes “defies reality and common sense”.

3. #BEEF PROTEST Officials from Bord Bia have been confronted by farmers at the National Ploughing Championships over a decision by the body to process Irish meat in the UK.

4. #SKERRIES Customers in north Dublin have had what is being described as a “miracle” escape after a car drove through the front of a shop this afternoon.

5. #ISRAELI ELECTION Benjamin Netanyahu is facing a tough battle to retain his position as Israel’s prime minister as the country goes to the polls for the second time this year.