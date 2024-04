EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #LEGISLATION: Cabinet has approved a proposal brought by Justice Minister Helen McEntee to draft legislation that would enable Ireland to return asylum seekers to the UK who have crossed the border into the Republic via Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

2. #TRIPLE LOCK: People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith has said the removal of the triple lock for Irish military involvement in operations abroad will “inevitably lead to Ireland’s involvement in wars”.

3. #WICKLOW: One of the construction workers who was asked to leave the site of a disused hotel in Co Wicklow, because protesters incorrectly believed it was being renovated to house international protection applicants, has said he and his colleagues are “in shock”.

4. #RAFAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he intends to order a military assault on the southern Palestinian city of Rafah “with or without” a ceasefire deal.

5. #TRUMP: A New York judge has found former US president Donald Trump in contempt of court for violating a gag order in his hush-money case and orders him to pay fine of $9,000.