EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #ORGANISED CRIME: Gardaí and international police forces have worked together to break up a new Irish drug cartel which has resulted in wide ranging arrests and seizures of heroin and cocaine across the country, The Journal has learned.

2. #NEW GIG: Former finance minister Michael McGrath has been announced as the new EU Commissioner for Justice.

3. #LEBANON: Hundreds of people were wounded when Hezbollah members’ paging devices exploded simultaneously across Lebanon today, in what a source close to the militant movement said was an “Israeli breach” of its communications.

4. #CHARGED: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed in New York today.

5. #CHILDCARE: Taoiseach Simon Harris has said there is a “roadmap” to having a higher rate of Child Benefit for lower income families.