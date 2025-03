EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #SPEAKING TIME ROW: The Dáil has been adjourned after a contentious motion to create a new speaking slot for government backbenchers and a group of independents was carried.

2. #WHITE HOUSE: Donald Trump has dismissed the fiasco that saw a journalist inadvertently added to a private group chat of the most senior US officials discussing upcoming strikes on Yemen as a “glitch”.

3. #UKRAINE: The US said an agreement has been reached to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea as it wrapped up three days of talks with Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia on prospective steps toward peace.

4. #BEIRUT: The Tánaiste is travelling to Lebanon today to raise the Government’s “frustration and concern” with the lack of progress in bringing those who murdered Private Seán Rooney to justice.

5. #HOUSING: The price inflation of houses in Ireland is at an eight-year high, according to the latest quarterly house price report from property website Daft.ie.