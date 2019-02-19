This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 4:52 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Yefomit
Image: Shutterstock/Yefomit

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION: TD Ruth Coppinger has told the Dáil that a pregnant woman went to the UK to secure an abortion despite being told in an Irish hospital that she had only a 15% chance of delivery.

2. #FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders has said he is running for US president in 2020.

3. #THINK 32: A new survey found that the majority of Irish people would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.

4. #CARJACKING: A woman was the victim of a carjacking in Kildare this morning after she was threatened at knifepoint after being flagged down by a man at 7am this morning.

5. #RIP: Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85.

