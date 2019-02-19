The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ABORTION: TD Ruth Coppinger has told the Dáil that a pregnant woman went to the UK to secure an abortion despite being told in an Irish hospital that she had only a 15% chance of delivery.

2. #FEEL THE BERN: Bernie Sanders has said he is running for US president in 2020.

3. #THINK 32: A new survey found that the majority of Irish people would like to see a united Ireland in their lifetime.

4. #CARJACKING: A woman was the victim of a carjacking in Kildare this morning after she was threatened at knifepoint after being flagged down by a man at 7am this morning.

5. #RIP: Iconic fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld has died aged 85.