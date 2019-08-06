The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CERVICALCHECK: A report into an IT glitch at CervicalCheck published this afternoon identified 4,088 cases being affected by the problem.

2.#VARADKAR: Speaking during a visit to Belfast, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that he doesn’t think a no-deal Brexit is “unavoidable”.

3. #CRITICAL CONDITION: A 15-year-old Irish tourist is fighting for his life after suffering head injuries in a fall in Lanzarote.

4. #CO-LIVING: Sinn Féin published a bill proposing to ban co-living developments.

5. #R KELLY: Singer R Kelly was charged with prostitution and solicitation related to an allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel room and paid her to dance naked with him.