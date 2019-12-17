The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RECALL: Household appliance manufacturer Whirlpool has announced it is recalling certain Hotpoint and Indesit washing machines due to a potential fire risk.

2. #FAI: The board of the FAI has turned down an invite to appear before a Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport tomorrow.

3. #WIND: A Status Yellow wind warning has been issued for 12 hours tomorrow for the entire country.

4. #FARMERS: Beef farmers have returned to Dublin this afternoon to stage a tractor blockade in the city centre.

5. #HSE: The HSE has published its National Service Plan 2020, following approval from government.