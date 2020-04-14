The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: The worldwide number of Covid-19 cases is nearing two million and there are now more than 10,000 deaths in New York alone – here’s what’s happening around the world today.
2. #MARY LOU: Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has confirmed that she received a positive diagnosis for Covid-19 yesterday.
3. #GARDAÍ: Gardaí have said they were forced to use new powers given to them to tackle the coronavirus crisis on seven different occasions over the Easter weekend.
4. #5G: TV presenter Eamonn Holmes has clarified comments he made about 5G and theories linking it to Covid-19.
5. #ARREST: A 29-year-old man has been arrested by police on suspicion of murdering another man in Fermanagh.
