Dublin: -1 °C Tuesday 14 April, 2020
Over 10,000 cases in Ireland and restrictions are extended in France: Today's Covid-19 main points

Here’s what you need to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 14 Apr 2020, 8:08 AM
10 minutes ago 1,921 Views 1 Comment
A staff member tests samples of a Covid-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 31 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

Officials also confirmed that 527 new cases were reported by Irish labs, while German labs testing the Irish backlog reported a further 465 cases.

There are now 10,647 confirmed cases in Ireland and 365 people have died here.

Internationally, movement restrictions in France have been extended until next month, and US President Donald Trump has dismissed rumours he is going to fire his top medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic as he clashed with journalists once again.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

  • Health officials announced a further 31 deaths and 527 new cases in Ireland.
  • The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today before giving its weekly update. 
  • HSE CEO Paul Reid has said the backlog of Covid-19 testing has been reduced from 35,000 to 11,000 and will be eradicated by the end of this week.
  • Reid also said the availability of gowns for healthcare workers is a “significant issue” and will remain so until a further delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrives from China.  
  • Health Minister Simon Harris has said a number of factors, including ICU capacity and the reproduction rate of the virus in Ireland, will determine the state of play after the government begins to ease back restrictions.
  • Major doubt has been cast on whether or not the 2020 GAA Championships will go ahead.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points:

  • French President Emmanuel Macron has announced he is extending Covid-19 movement restrictions in France until 11 May. People have been ordered to stay at home except to buy food, go to work, seek medical care or get exercise.
  • US President Donald Trump has dismissed rumours he is going to fire his top medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic as he clashed with journalists over his administration’s response to the pandemic once again. More than 23,000 people have died from Covid-19 in the US.
  • UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has said there are some “positive signs” from the latest data that show the UK is “starting to win this struggle” against coronavirus but warned: “We are still not past the peak.” More than 11,000 people have died from the virus in the UK.
  • The International Monetary Fund has announced immediate debt relief for 25 “vulnerable” countries to help them free up funds to fight the coronavirus pandemic.
