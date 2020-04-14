Over 10,000 cases in Ireland and restrictions are extended in France: Today's Covid-19 main points

A staff member tests samples of a Covid-19 inactivated vaccine at a vaccine production plant of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) in Beijing.

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE confirmed that a further 31 people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

Officials also confirmed that 527 new cases were reported by Irish labs, while German labs testing the Irish backlog reported a further 465 cases.

There are now 10,647 confirmed cases in Ireland and 365 people have died here.

Internationally, movement restrictions in France have been extended until next month, and US President Donald Trump has dismissed rumours he is going to fire his top medical advisor on the coronavirus pandemic as he clashed with journalists once again.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main points:

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) is set to meet today before giving its weekly update.

HSE CEO Paul Reid has said the backlog of Covid-19 testing has been reduced from 35,000 to 11,000 and will be eradicated by the end of this week.

Reid also said the availability of gowns for healthcare workers is a “significant issue” and will remain so until a further delivery of personal protective equipment (PPE) arrives from China.

Health Minister Simon Harris has said a number of factors, including ICU capacity and the reproduction rate of the virus in Ireland, will determine the state of play after the government begins to ease back restrictions.

Major doubt has been cast on whether or not the 2020 GAA Championships will go ahead.

Here are today’s Covid-19 main international points: