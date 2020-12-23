The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Dawn Balaban

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID IN CABINET: A member of Cabinet tested positive for Covid-19; all ministers are now restricting their movements and awaiting a Covid-19 test.

2. #BREXCITING: A post-Brexit trade deal could be agreed within hours, EU and UK sources indicated, as negotiations continued between the two leaders.

3. #COVID CASES: The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said Ireland’s Covid-19 situation is now deteriorating more quickly than any other European country.

4. #ANOTHER NEW VARIANT: The UK placed travel restrictions on people arriving from South Africa after two cases of another new variant of Covid-19 was detected.

5. #PRESIDENTIAL PARDON: Donald Trump pardoned 15 people, including two men convicted of lying to investigators in a probe into the president’s election campaign.