The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #GETTING THERE: The Government is still on track to move ahead with the removal of Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October unless there is “compelling evidence” to suggest that approach should be changed, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.
2. #NOT HAVING IT: Students gathered outside Dublin City Council this afternoon to stage a protest over comments about student accommodation from the council’s CEO Owen Keegan.
3. #BRITS DOUBT: Leo Varadkar warned political leaders not to enter any agreements with the British Government until they are confident it will keep its promises.
4. #FACEBOOK: The Data Protection Commission has recommended that Facebook Ireland be fined up to €36 million over breaches of its transparency obligations under the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a draft decision.
5. #SOME TREK: William Shatner has become the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS