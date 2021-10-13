The 5 at 5: Wednesday

1. #GETTING THERE: The Government is still on track to move ahead with the removal of Covid-19 restrictions on 22 October unless there is “compelling evidence” to suggest that approach should be changed, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

2. #NOT HAVING IT: Students gathered outside Dublin City Council this afternoon to stage a protest over comments about student accommodation from the council’s CEO Owen Keegan.

3. #BRITS DOUBT: Leo Varadkar warned political leaders not to enter any agreements with the British Government until they are confident it will keep its promises.

4. #FACEBOOK: The Data Protection Commission has recommended that Facebook Ireland be fined up to €36 million over breaches of its transparency obligations under the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), according to a draft decision.

5. #SOME TREK: William Shatner has become the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket.