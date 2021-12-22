The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #OMICRON WAVE: The Taoiseach said there are no plans for a meeting this week on whether new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid in Ireland are required. Meanwhile, a drop in South Africa’s recorded new cases suggests a recent surge of infections there could be slowing.

2. #BACK TO SCHOOL: A review of public health measures in schools will be undertaken when they reopen in the New Year.

3. #GIVE BLOOD: The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is set to reduce the time that men have to wait to give blood after having sexual contact with other men.

4. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Parts of Greenland are recording temperatures 28 degrees above the seasonal average. Meteorologists say the data is in line with global warming trends.

5. #LIFE FINDS A WAY: An exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo was discovered in China.