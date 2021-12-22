The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #OMICRON WAVE: The Taoiseach said there are no plans for a meeting this week on whether new restrictions to curb the spread of Covid in Ireland are required. Meanwhile, a drop in South Africa’s recorded new cases suggests a recent surge of infections there could be slowing.
2. #BACK TO SCHOOL: A review of public health measures in schools will be undertaken when they reopen in the New Year.
3. #GIVE BLOOD: The Irish Blood Transfusion Service is set to reduce the time that men have to wait to give blood after having sexual contact with other men.
4. #CLIMATE CRISIS: Parts of Greenland are recording temperatures 28 degrees above the seasonal average. Meteorologists say the data is in line with global warming trends.
5. #LIFE FINDS A WAY: An exquisitely preserved dinosaur embryo was discovered in China.
