The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #WITHDRAWAL: Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu has this afternoon announced that Russian troops are to withdraw from the key city of Kherson.
2. #JOB LOSSES: Meta has announced that it will reduce its workforce by 13%, resulting in the loss of 11,000 jobs globally.
3. #STORMONT: Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has announced he is to extend the deadline for calling a fresh Stormont election by six weeks and cut the pay of Assembly members.
4. #COURTS: A lawyer for Stephen Silver, who denies murdering Garda Colm Horkan, has questioned whether the prosecution has proved that the deceased was actually a member of An Garda Síochána.
5. #PAST THE POST: We have a list of the big winners from the 2022 US midterm elections so far.
