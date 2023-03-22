Advertisement

Wednesday 22 March 2023
1. #EVICTION BAN: The Taoiseach said that the “vast majority” of renters served notices to quit will “find new accommodation” when the eviction ban lifts, ahead of a vote on ending the moratorium this afternoon.

2. #LEITH: Twenty-five people have been injured after a ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith, Edinburgh this morning, according to the Scottish Ambulance Service.

3. #WINDSOR FRAMEWORK: The House of Commons has voted emphatically to back regulations underpinning PM Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal but there were a number of high-profile Tory rebels.

4. #BORIS JOHNSON: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons privileges committee that he did not lie to the house over the “partygate” scandal.

5. #REVOLUT: Money app Revolut is launching car insurance in Ireland.

Jane Moore
