LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #EVICTION BAN: The Taoiseach said that the “vast majority” of renters served notices to quit will “find new accommodation” when the eviction ban lifts, ahead of a vote on ending the moratorium this afternoon.
2. #LEITH: Twenty-five people have been injured after a ship tipped over in a dry dock in Leith, Edinburgh this morning, according to the Scottish Ambulance Service.
3. #WINDSOR FRAMEWORK: The House of Commons has voted emphatically to back regulations underpinning PM Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal but there were a number of high-profile Tory rebels.
4. #BORIS JOHNSON: Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told the House of Commons privileges committee that he did not lie to the house over the “partygate” scandal.
5. #REVOLUT: Money app Revolut is launching car insurance in Ireland.
