EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #THE FINAL COUNTDOWN: Just three seats remain unfilled in the local elections, as a fourth recount is currently underway in Newbridge.

2. #EUROPE: There are also nine seats still up for grabs in Europe, with counting continuing in Ireland South and Midlands-North-West.

3. #ST MICHAN’S CHURCH: A man has been charged and was due to appear in court this morning after a fire was lit in the crypt beneath St Michan’s Church in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

4. #GAZA: Deadly fighting rocked Gaza today as US top diplomat Antony Blinken on a Middle East tour pushed for an elusive truce and hostage release deal to end the war.

5. #AYYYYY: American actor Henry Winkler has praised Dublin Fire Brigade after it dealt with a small fire in the Shelbourne Hotel this morning.