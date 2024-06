EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #GREEN PARTY: Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Junior Minister and Senator Pippa Hackett have both thrown their hat in the ring to become the new leader of the Green Party. You can follow all the latest developments in our liveblog.

2. #INDUSTRIAL ACTION: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has said that if Aer Lingus pilots go on strike this summer it could cause “significant” damage to the country’s reputation internationally.

3. #JUST STOP OIL: Climate activists in England have sprayed orange powder paint on the standing stones of the prehistoric Stonehenge site.

4. #COURTS: A jilted boyfriend pretended he had secretly taken “intimate” images of his ex-partner and threatened to distribute them after their breakup, a court has heard.

5. #SCHOOLS: Approximately one-third of post-primary students feel that they don’t belong in school, or feel that they can’t express themselves, a new report has found.