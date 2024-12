EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Former Ireland hockey international Catríona Carey is to stand trial on money laundering charges for possessing crime proceeds following a fraud investigation.

2. #ELECTION AFTERMATH: As Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin hold separate meetings to determine their plans of action in government formation talks, eight independent TDs are coming together and registering as a technical group.

3. #SEOUL: South Korea’s opposition party has filed a motion to impeach president Yoon Suk Yeol following his failed attempt to declare martial law in the country.

4. #MURDER: The chief executive of one of the United States’ biggest health insurance companies has been shot dead in an apparent targeted hit in New York.

5. #THE DISAPPEARED: Republican Marian Price is taking legal action against Disney+ for defamation after its show Say Nothing depicted her killing Jean McConville.