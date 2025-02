EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COURTS: Three men have been convicted of the rape and sexual assault of a woman they met in a Dublin nightclub in 2019.

2. #PALESTINE: US President Donald Trump’s proposal that the United States “take over” the Gaza Strip and permanently resettle its Palestinian residents has been swiftly rejected and denounced by American allies and adversaries alike.

3. #MISSED TARGETS: Leaders’ Questions got underway as normal, with the speaking rights row put to bed, for now, as Taoiseach Micheál Martin faced questions over the housing targets being missed.

4. #OMAGH: The Omagh Bombing Inquiry has heard tributes to two talented teenagers and a “gentle giant” who were killed in the blast.

5. #SWEDEN: Swedish police have indicated that a gunman who slaughtered 10 people at an adult education centre shot himself, as the country mourns its worst mass killing.