EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRISH ECONOMY: Government preparations and engagements are set to ramp up in the coming days to deal with the fallout of Donald Trump’s tariff announcement this evening.

Advertisement

2. #SPEAKING RIGHTS ROW: Members of the Opposition participated in a Dáil walkout today at the beginning of the new and unpopular Other Members’ Questions slot.

3. #ELON MUSK: Donald Trump was dealt a blow by voters in Wisconsin yesterday after they elected a liberal judge to the state’s Supreme Court, despite his billionaire advisor Elon Musk pouring millions into the race to sway the polls.

4. #PALESTINE: Israel has said it will expand its military operations and seize “large areas” of the Gaza Strip, where rescuers said 34 people were killed in Israeli strikes, including on a UN building.

5. #RIP: Tributes have been paid to Hollywood legend Val Kilmer following his death at the age of 65.