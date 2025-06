EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #BALLYMENA: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has joined the PSNI and Stormont ministers in condemning what he called “midless attacks” that targeted immigrants’ homes and police in Ballymena, Co Antrim last night

2. #TUAM: The first mass excavation of children’s graves is to begin at the site of a former mother-and-baby home in Tuam, Co Galway next Monday

3. #CLARE: The family of a young Clare schoolboy who was fatally injured in a road traffic collision near his home has sought a review of a decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions that no prosecution should arise out of the circumstances of his death

4. #CASEMENT: The UK government has allocated £50 million to support the redevelopment of Casement Park in west Belfast

5.#CAR SAFETY: Irish car bonnets are growing taller by half a centimetre each year, with some SUVs so high that a four-year-old child standing directly in front is invisible to the driver