EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #NEW YORK: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has been cleared of racketeering and sex trafficking by a New York jury, but has been found guilty of two prostitution charges

2. #CAPUCHIN: The founder of the Capuchin Day Centre for Homeless People in Dublin City, Brother Kevin Crowley, has passed away

3. #MCGREGOR: The Court of Appeal intends to refer Conor McGregor’s application to withdraw “fresh evidence” that he had sought to introduce as part of his civil case appeal to the Director of Public Prosecutions

4. #GIBNEY: Former Irish Olympic swimming coach George Gibney faces up to 79 charges, including attempted rape, relating to the alleged sexual abuse of four girls, according to court documents

5. #COURTS: Former Kilkenny hurler DJ Carey has pleaded guilty to ten counts of fraud at a Dublin court