The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #RESTRICTIONS: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 crisis is “not there yet” and that the number of patients in ICU is not low enough to ease restrictions on 5 May.

2. #GOVERNMENT FORMATION: Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have responded to correspondence from the Green Party saying they are open to teasing out through talks how a 7% a year emissions reduction can be achieved.

3. #JUNIOR CERT: The government has announced that plans to hold a school-based version of the Junior Cert in the autumn have been cancelled after some schools refused to hold these types of tests.

4. #TRANSPARENCY: The Department of Health has published the full governance structure of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) after concerns were raised last week around its transparency and accountability.

5. #NEW ARRIVAL: Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds has given birth to a baby boy, the couple has announced.