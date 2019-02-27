This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 27 Feb 2019, 5:08 PM
43 minutes ago 1,130 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOUTH: A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after a gangland shooting in Drogheda believed to be connected to an ongoing feud.

2. #FIRES: The Irish Air Corps has been drafted in to tackle a number of wildfires that have sprung up in the Dublin-Wicklow region.

3. #FIXER: Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has delivered explosive testimony to Congress in which he called the US President “a racist”, “a conman” and “a cheat”.

4. #SCOUTS: Tusla has said that Scouting Ireland should “consider the viability” of continuing with overnight trips over child protection issues. 

5. #TENSIONS: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in an escalation of tensions in the disputed Kashmir region.

