The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LOUTH: A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after a gangland shooting in Drogheda believed to be connected to an ongoing feud.

2. #FIRES: The Irish Air Corps has been drafted in to tackle a number of wildfires that have sprung up in the Dublin-Wicklow region.

3. #FIXER: Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen has delivered explosive testimony to Congress in which he called the US President “a racist”, “a conman” and “a cheat”.

4. #SCOUTS: Tusla has said that Scouting Ireland should “consider the viability” of continuing with overnight trips over child protection issues.

5. #TENSIONS: Pakistan has shot down two Indian Air Force planes in an escalation of tensions in the disputed Kashmir region.