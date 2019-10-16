The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Source: Shutterstock/Alex Andrei

1. #BREXIT: EU Council President Donald Tusk has said that although the EU and UK had been close to a deal, there are now “certain doubts”.

2. #FIRE: Various options are being considered to house pupils after a major fire at a primary school in Coolock.

3. #TOY SHOW: Over 90,000 people have applied for audience tickets for the Late Late Toy Show since they were released on Friday.

4. #ATTACK: Gardaí are investigating a suspected homophobic attack on a man in his 50s that took place in Dublin last night.

5. #CANCER: A support group for patients with a rare type of cancer have said it is unacceptable that a specialist consultant position remains unfilled three years after it was created.