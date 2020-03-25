The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TESTING: Patients seeking a coronavirus test must now have at least two symptoms after new criteria were introduced.

2. #SPAIN: The death toll from Covid-19 in Spain has surpassed China following the deaths of a further 738 people in the past 24 hours.

3. #CORONA CHALLENGE: Health Minister Simon Harris said two people purposefully coughed in his face before walking away laughing.

4. #PPE: Frontline hospital staff made an urgent appeal to people working in various industries asking for donations of personal protective equipment (gloves, gowns and masks).

5. #UK: Prince Charles tested positive for Covid-19. He is said to be displaying mild symptoms and is self-isolating at home in Scotland.