EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #UKRAINE: The US “paused” intelligence sharing with Ukraine after a dramatic breakdown in relations between Kyiv and the White House, according to the CIA.

2. #UK-IRELAND SUMMIT: A dinner to celebrate the linkages between Irish and British cultures, co-hosted by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, is set to take place in England this evening.

3. #FINGLAS: A young boy who was rushed to hospital yesterday after being stabbed at a primary school in Dublin remains in hospital, after undergoing surgery yesterday for injuries which are described as serious but not life-threatening.

4. #IPAS: A new report has found that 35% of staff working in International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) centres inspected were not properly Garda vetted.

5. #WOMEN’S HEALTH: Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she met with the Irish Pharmacy Union in an attempt to resolve the delay in rolling out a national plan to make Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) free to all women.