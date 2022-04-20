Major €600m investment in Cork public transport with new buses, routes and cycle ways

A MAJOR €600m investment in BusConnects Cork has been announced this morning.

The funding from the National Transport Authority (NTA) will include the creation of new Sustainable Transport Corridors (STC) to drive down car use in the city.

The new investment comes as the NTA published the BusConnects Cork Sustainable Transport Corridors Report. The report sets out the NTA’s principles and initial thinking on how the Sustainable Transport Corridors (STC) will significantly improve bus journey times and increase the number of people walking and cycling into the city.

The proposals, if implemented, will feature 54kms of new cycling and walking infrastructure as well as 75kms of new dedicated bus lanes across twelve sustainable transport corridors to the north, south and west of Cork city.

The plan will cut in half bus journey times across most of the twelve proposed corridors.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan TD said the funding will transform Cork’s public transport network into a viable option for residents.

“As one of Europe’s fastest growing cities, Cork has a unique opportunity to become a leader in sustainable transport. BusConnects Cork is key to making public transport and active travel a viable option for people and communities across the city.

“The new sustainable transport corridors announced today, along with the planned roll-out of a zero-emission bus fleet, will make travel by bus, as well as walking and cycling, more attractive to many more individuals and families.

“By drastically reducing bus journey times and providing dedicated cycling and walking infrastructure, sustainable transport will be at the very heart of a thriving Cork City into the future,” he said.

Nine key elements

The Sustainable Transport Corridors initiative is one of the nine key elements of BusConnects Cork the NTA and local authority believe will transform the city’s bus system, making public transport more accessible to more people.

These include redesigning the network of bus routes in the city, transitioning to a zero-emissions bus fleet, rolling out a new bus livery and implementing a new modern ticketing system.

The proposed sustainable transport corridors are fundamental to realising the ambition of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy, developed in connection with Cork City Council and Cork County Council, to increase the number of people using public transport in Cork fourfold by 2040 and expand the numbers cycling and walking by 33%.

The 12 proposed corridors all radiate from the centre of the city to Dunkettle, Mayfield, Blackpool, Holyhill, Ballincollig, Bishopstown, Togher, the Airport Road, Maryborough Hill, Mahon, the Kinsale Road and Sunday’s Well.

St Patrick's Street in the city centre, Cork. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

A more detailed set of proposals will be published for an initial public consultation during June. This will include extensive public engagement and allow people to provide their feedback, insights and local knowledge regarding the proposals.

A series of Community Forums will be established to fully engage people and groups at a local level for each corridor and surrounding areas, as plans for the project are developed, designed and progressed. Further details regarding the Community Forums will be announced in June.

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA believes the investment will “unlock Cork’s potential as a connected and competitive European city”.

Ann Doherty, Chief Executive of Cork City Council said: “Today’s investment by the NTA in BusConnects Cork is a vote of confidence in our city and our ambitious plans to make Cork a better and more sustainable place to live, work, visit and invest in.

“Cork City Council is looking forward to working with the NTA to bring the Sustainable Transport Corridors project to life.”

The full plans can be viewed on the BusConnects Cork and the Sustainable Transport Corridors Project website.