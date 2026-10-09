The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
There’s been no shortage of material this week. Budget 2027 arrived with all the excitement of a damp Tuesday afternoon, while more than 100,000 public sector workers are preparing to go on strike next week.
Any news from abroad? Yeah, the US military is going to livestream someone being shot to death.
On that relentlessly cheerful note, it’s time for the quiz.
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