Newshound Quiz

The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

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3.31pm, 9 Oct 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 1 hr ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.

There’s been no shortage of material this week. Budget 2027 arrived with all the excitement of a damp Tuesday afternoon, while more than 100,000 public sector workers are preparing to go on strike next week.

Any news from abroad? Yeah, the US military is going to livestream someone being shot to death

On that relentlessly cheerful note, it’s time for the quiz.

An Oireachtas committee head this week that a garda in Galway reportedly had to do what after his electric patrol car ran low on charge while responding to an incident?
Alamy Stock Photo
Walk the rest of the way
Hitchhike

Borrow a bicycle
Book a taxi
Budget 2027 brought another increase in the price of a packet of 20 cigarettes. How much extra excise duty was added?
Alamy Stock Photo
50c
75c

€1
€1.50
RTÉ raised concerns this week after Budget 2027 allocated less funding to the broadcaster than the government had previously promised. How much was the shortfall?
Alamy Stock Photo
€5 million
€10 million

€15 million
€20 million
Who was declared the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize today?
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Russian political activist Yulia Navalnaya, widow of Alexei Navalny
US President Donald Trump

Pope Leo XIV
South African jurist Navi Pillay
Which long-running sitcom was axed by the BBC this week?
Alamy Stock Photo
Mrs Brown's Boys
Give My Head Peace

Not Going Out
The Young Offenders
A man appeared in court this week over an alleged drone delivery of drugs to which Irish prison?
Alamy Stock Photo
Midlands Prison
Wheatfield Prison

Portlaoise Prison
Mountjoy Prison
Roughly how much did Mark Zuckerberg pay for Strancally Castle in Waterford, according to figures made public this week?
Rolling News
€12 million
€28 million

€44 million
€51 million
Which of these celebrities did NOT sign an open letter supporting Garvaghy Road residents this week amid the Drumcree parade dispute?
Alamy Stock Photo
Morrissey
Susan Sarandon

Johnny Marr
Paul Weller
Ireland's second Nations League match against Israel on Sunday was played behind closed doors. Which country hosted the game?
Alamy Stock Photo
Austria
Serbia

Hungary
Poland
More than 100,000 public sector workers are to be involved in industrial action over pay. On what date is the first nationwide strike planned?
Rolling News
Monday 12 October
Tuesday 13 October

Wednesday 14 October
Thursday 15 October
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