The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HYDE & SEEK: The owner of a chain of créches in Dublin has been accused of “huge breaches” of child care regulations after being filmed roughly handling young children in her care, an RTÉ Investigates documentary showed last night.

2. #HYDE & SEEK 2: Tusla reports into conditions at the Hyde & Seek creches show a range of health and safety issues, while An Bord Pleanála raised potential fire safety concerns over its Glasnevin operation four years ago.

3. #MUELLER: US president Donald Trump declared the Russia meddling and obstruction investigation a “big hoax” last night following testimony to Congress by investigation leader Robert Mueller.

4. #SCAMS: Students are being urged to be vigilant for rental scams that could target them ahead of the new college year.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: A number of “serious” human rights breaches have been identified at supervised residences for people with mental illness, including a lack of privacy in bedrooms and substandard accommodation.

6. #CIVIL SERVANT: Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt has stood over a warning he gave to government in relation to the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

7. #HEATWAVE: A dangerously intense heatwave across much of Europe is to spike even higher today after already breaking records in several countries.

8. #UNITED KINGDOM: New UK prime minister Boris Johnson will hold his first Cabinet meeting today after a big reshuffling, with Brexit top of the agenda, BBC reports.