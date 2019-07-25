This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 25 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s everything you need to know as the day gets started.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Thursday 25 Jul 2019, 8:00 AM
45 minutes ago 1,984 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4739340
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko
Image: Shutterstock/Dima Sobko

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HYDE & SEEK: The owner of a chain of créches in Dublin has been accused of “huge breaches” of child care regulations after being filmed roughly handling young children in her care, an RTÉ Investigates documentary showed last night. 

2. #HYDE & SEEK 2: Tusla reports into conditions at the Hyde & Seek creches show a range of health and safety issues, while An Bord Pleanála raised potential fire safety concerns over its Glasnevin operation four years ago.      

3. #MUELLER: US president Donald Trump declared the Russia meddling and obstruction investigation a “big hoax” last night following testimony to Congress by investigation leader Robert Mueller.

4. #SCAMS: Students are being urged to be vigilant for rental scams that could target them ahead of the new college year.

5. #MENTAL HEALTH: A number of “serious” human rights breaches have been identified at supervised residences for people with mental illness, including a lack of privacy in bedrooms and substandard accommodation.

6. #CIVIL SERVANT: Secretary General of the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform Robert Watt has stood over a warning he gave to government in relation to the National Broadband Plan (NBP).

7. #HEATWAVE: A dangerously intense heatwave across much of Europe is to spike even higher today after already breaking records in several countries.

8. #UNITED KINGDOM: New UK prime minister Boris Johnson will hold his first Cabinet meeting today after a big reshuffling, with Brexit top of the agenda, BBC reports

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie