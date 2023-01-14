GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Drimnagh

1. In our lead story this morning, Jane Moore reports that a group has formed in Drimnagh in response to demonstrations outside a local school that was used to provide emergency accommodation for refugees over the Christmas period.

Community activists, youth workers, political representatives and people living in the area launched Drimnagh For All as an initiative “against the hate and division that has been sown in our community in the last week”.

The protests were held after a number of posts on social media falsely claimed that a secondary school was still being used to accommodate refugees, so children might be unable to return to the school.

Ashtown stabbing

2. A man (50s) remains in custody on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman (40s) was found in an apartment in Dublin.

The woman’s body was discovered in a apartment complex in Royal Canal Park, Ashtown this morning and sources have said that she was stabbed multiple times following what gardaí believe was a domestic incident inside a flat.

Two arrested over Finglas death

3. Two men have been arrested following a fatal stabbing incident in Finglas in which a man in his thirties has died.

A woman also sustained minor injuries in the course of the incident, which occurred at a home in Collins Place at around 7 pm yesterday evening.

The two men who have been arrested are both in their thirties.

Parcel Motel

4. Parcel Motel will cease operations at the end of the month.

Customers of the delivery locker company have been informed that as of 31 January the “services and brand will cease to exist” and that they will not be able to use lockers for pick up or deliveries after this date.

Elle Edwards

5. In the UK, a man has been charged with the murder of Elle Edwards, who was shot at a pub in Wallasey on Christmas Eve, Merseyside Police said.

Connor Chapman, 22, has been remanded in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court today.

Alleged British spy executed

5. A dual Iranian-British citizen has reportedly been executed by hanging in Iran over allegations of spying.

The UK government appealed yesterday for Iran not to proceed with the hanging of former deputy defence minister Alireza Akbari.

Joe Biden documents

6. The emerging story of classified documents held by Joe Biden is becoming an embarrassing political setback for the US president.

Our columnist Larry Donnelly looks at the political hot water Biden has found himself in this week.

Young Scientist

7. Two Tipperary students have been named as the BT Young Scientists of the Year.

Liam Carew and Shane O’Connor of the Abbey School in Tipperary Town are taking home the top prize after impressing the judges with a project on “assessing the impact of second-level education on key aspects of adolescents’ life and development”.

Munster’s 2011 win over Northhampton

8. The extraordinary endgame of Munster’s 2011 Heineken Cup pool-stage victory over Northampton at Thomond Park is part of a lookback at by our colleagues at The42 this morning.