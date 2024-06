GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Prison Overcrowding

1. The number of people in prison in Ireland hit 5,000 for the first time ever, our reporters Muiris O’Cearbhaill and Maria Delaney have found.

Analysis by The Journal shows that the number in custody has steadily climbed over recent years. The government has made plans for additional spaces across Irish prisons to deal with the increase in numbers.

Julian Assange Freed

2. Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was on his way home to Australia early today, after a plea deal released him from a high-security British prison.

Assange was jailed for publishing hundreds of thousands of confidential US documents on the whistleblowing site from 2010.

He was today sentenced to five years and two months in prison – but credited for the same amount of time he spent behind bars in Britain fighting extradition to the US.

Mental Health

3. An overhaul of Ireland’s mental health laws has been pushed out again, despite promised by government ministers that the legislation would progress before the summer.

The legislation will update the Mental Health Act 2001. It is close to ten years since an expert group tasked with reviewing the Act recommended 165 changes to the law.

RTÉ

4. RTÉ has outlined its strategy for the next five years, which aims to ensure “the future and relevance of a transformed” national broadcaster.

Advertisement

The plan involves the loss of 400 jobs through a phased Voluntary Exit Programme in order to save money, as well as limiting presenter salaries.

One of its key points of strategy is investing in a new production centre in Cork, which will begin operations in 2027.

Industrial Action

5. Industrial action by Aer Lingus pilots is now underway after Labour Court meetings ended with no resolution yesterday.

More than 270 flights have been cancelled so far. Members of the Irish Air Line Pilots’ Association (IALPA) began an indefinite work-to-rule at midnight, with an all-out-strike planned for an eight-hour period on Saturday.

UK General Election

6. A fifth Tory is being now being investigated by the UK Gambling Commission over alleged betting on the timing of the British General Election.

Russell George in the Welsh parliament is the fifth politician from his party to be investigated over the scandal.

It comes after Rishi Sunak withdrew support for two Tory candidates after coming under mounting pressure within his party to take a tougher stance in the alleged use of insider information.

MetroLink

7. MetroLink’s new project director Sean Sweeney is to be paid a salary of €550,000 to oversee the transport “mega project” in Dublin.

Sweeney has over three decades in leadership roles on major infrastructure projects in Australia, New Zealand, and the US, the Department of Transport said in a statement announcing his appointment.

Euro 2024

8. England secured top spot in Group C despite again failing to fire at Euro 2024 as Slovenia also progressed to the knockout stages thanks to a 0-0 draw in Cologne.

Stalemate between Serbia and Denmark ensured Gareth Southgate’s side weren’t punished for another lacklustre performance, The 42 reported.

England will have to wait until Wednesday’s final group games to find out which of the four best third-placed teams they will face in the last 16.