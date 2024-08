GOOD MORNING.

Israeli prison abuse

1. As Israel begins to grapple with the emerging scandal of how Palestinians are being treated in its prisons, Palestinian men have described in detail their brutal experience of being detained, abused, and, in some cases, tortured in Israeli jails.

Moscow

2. Russia has repelled a large Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region.

Contraception

3. Contraception should be free for all women and girls from 16 upwards, according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, who indicated he’d like to see further movement in this year’s budget.

Murder

4. Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man in connection with the murder of Sophie Watson in Co Derry.

Profile

5. Who is Mike Lynch, the tech tycoon with strong Tipperary roots missing in the superyacht sinking?

Rabbi

6. The “entire Jewish community stands fairly and squarely” behind a London-based rabbi awaiting trial accused of performing an illegal circumcision on a baby boy in Dublin, the High Court has heard.

Sicily

7. A body recovered from close to where the luxury yacht sank in Sicily on Monday has been identified as Recaldo Thomas, the Italian coastguard has said.

Fires

8. Emergency services were at the scene of two separate fires in derelict buildings in South County Dublin last night.

RIP

9. Journalist, author and feminist activist Nell McCafferty has died at the age of 80.