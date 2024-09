GOOD MORNING.

Scoping inquiry

1. A number of people who gave testimony to the scoping inquiry into sexual abuse in religious schools described how they felt they couldn’t tell anyone what was happening to them when they were children because of the power of the Catholic Church in Ireland at the time.

Stormont

2. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said the restoration of the Northern Ireland political institutions and legacy will be discussed at the British Irish Association conference.

Georgia

3. The father of the 14-year-old boy accused of opening fire at a Georgia high school, killing four people and wounding nine, has been arrested on various charges including second-degree murder.

Strike

4. Plumbers, welders, fitters and apprentices on several large-scale construction projects throughout Ireland will go on strike today in a dispute over travel allowances.

Cuts

5. Former President Donald Trump said he would create a government efficiency commission to audit the entire US federal government, an idea suggested by billionaire Elon Musk – who would lead it.

Record temperatures

6. The 2024 northern summer saw the highest global temperatures ever recorded, beating last year’s record and making this year likely Earth’s hottest ever, the EU’s climate monitor said Friday.

Palestine

7. Hamas has called on the United States to “exert real pressure” on Israel to reach a Gaza ceasefire agreement as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there is no deal in the making.

Lucy Letby

8. Former nurse convicted as a serial killer Lucy Letby is planning to launch a fresh appeal with a new legal team, her barrister has said, according to the BBC.

The Catholic Church

9. A bishop has offered an apology to survivors of sexual abuse in schools run by religious orders.