GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Black market

1. Hundres of protected birds of prey are being exported from Ireland every year to boost the Middle East’s lucrative falcon trade.

The Journal Investigates can reveal how vulnerable raptors are being sold and transported to wealthy Gulf countries for use in competitive hunting and racing contests.

7 October

2. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has once again called for the release of hostages in Gaza, one year on from the 7 October terror attacks in Israel led by militant group Hamas.

The attacks by Hamas resulted in the deaths of 1,205 people, mostly civilians, according to official Israeli figures. More than 240 hostages were taken, 97 of whom remain unaccounted for.

Housing

3. A new report has found that national housing asking prices are up 7.5% over the year – the highest level of annual inflation in two years.

The latest quarterly house price report by MyHome.ie in conjunction with Bank of Ireland lays out a number of factors putting pressure on the housing market in Ireland.

Hurricane Milton

4. Another potentially deadly storm barreled toward the Florida coast yesterday, as the head of the US disaster relief agency lashed out at a “dangerous” misinformation war being waged over the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

The new storm, Milton, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane yesterday while churning in the Gulf of Mexico, with nothing but warm ocean between it and the Florida coast – an area still reeling from Helene’s catastrophic winds and storm surge.

Aoife Johnston

5. Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he is “wary” of a Statutory Inquiry into Aoife Johnston’s death but would “not rule anything out”.

The 16-year-old died of sepsis after waiting on a chair for 12 hours in University Hospital Limerick’s emergency department in December 2022.

Dublin Bus

6. Security guards are to begin working on Dublin Bus buses from today as part of a piolt programme aimed at tackling anti-social behaviour.

Australia

7. OVER $500,000 AUSTRALIAN Dollars has been raised in just a number of days for the family of an Irishman who was tragically killed in a workplace accident in Australia.

UK Labour

8. The Cork man described as the “guru” behind Labour’s landslide campaign in July is to become UK Labour’s new chief of staff after the resignation of Sue Gray.

Gray yesterday quit as Downing Street chief of staff because of fears she was “becoming a distraction” to Keir Starmer’s Government and will become envoy for the regions and nations.