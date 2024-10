GOOD MORNING.

Sinn Féin

1. Former Sinn Féin TD Brian Stanley, who resigned from the party last Saturday over an inquiry into a complaint made against him by a party colleague, has accused Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald of “abusing Dail privilege” in statements she made about him yesterday.

Disability services

2. Staff shortages are significantly impacting charitable and nonprofit residential disability service providers, with centres across the country failing to meet care standards.

The Journal Investigates reveals the pressure placed on staff — with some working up to 60-70 hours a week to plug gaps in the system — leading to burnout, low morale and retention issues.

EU-Gulf summit

3. Taoiseach Simon Harris will be in Brussels today for the first summit meeting between the EU and countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, UAE, Qatar, Bahrain and Oman.

Robert Nairac

4. A search for the remains of Robert Nairac, who was murdered and secretly buried by the IRA, has ended without success.

Nairac was a British Army officer who was abducted by the IRA while on an undercover operation in the Three Steps Bar in Dromintee in south Armagh in May 1977.

Israel

5. The United States has warned ally Israel that it may withhold some assistance if improvements aren’t made in aid delivery to Palestinians in Gaza.

Nuts

6. The world conker Championships has launched an investigation after its men’s champion was accused of using a conker made of steel.

DPP

7. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that no criminal prosecution should arise out of the death of a young boy following a tragic incident in a hotel swimming pool in Offaly over two years ago, an inquest has heard.

Assisted dying

8. The leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland has described the introduction of laws to permit assisted dying as “an affront” to a safe and protective society.