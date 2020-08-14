This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 14 Aug 2020, 8:44 AM
1 hour ago 3,958 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/baranq
Image: Shutterstock/baranq

Updated 11 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: Sole traders who were unable to collect the government’s Restart Grant Plus Scheme for SMEs are to be given a grant of up to €1,000 to get their businesses back on track.

2. #MEAT FACTORIES: An asylum seeker who works at a meat plant in the east of the country has claimed that workers living in Direct Provision have had their hours cut following the Covid-19 clusters in similar plants in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

3. #NEW ZEALAND: New Zealand has extended a lockdown of its largest city Auckland by at least 12 days, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today, as authorities struggle with a growing new coronavirus outbreak.

4. #DENTISTS: Dentists who have introduced extra Covid-19 charges for clients have been urged to display these extra charges as per the Dental Council’s rules.

5. #TRUMP: US President Donald Trump said he has heard “very serious” rumours about Kamala Harris’s eligibility to serve as vice president while others have dismissed them as a “racist trope”. Trump told reporters he had “heard” suggestions that Harris was born to immigrant parents and could not serve in the White House.

6. #BEIRUT: Lebanon’s government has approved a two-week state of emergency in Beirut, declared after last week’s gigantic portside explosion, giving the army greater powers to suppress resurgent protests.

7. #GALWAY: A man in his 20s was stabbed in Eyre Square in Galway last night. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. A man in his 40s was arrested nearby. 

8. #UK: People arriving in the UK from France after 4am tomorrow will be required to spend 14 days in self-isolation due to rising numbers of coronavirus cases in the country. The conditions will also apply to travellers returning to the UK from the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos and Aruba.

9. #BELARUS: Tens of thousands of Belarusians staged a wave of peaceful protests yesterday against President Alexander Lukashenko’s disputed re-election and an ensuing brutal police crackdown.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

