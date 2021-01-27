#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 27 January 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 27 Jan 2021, 7:44 AM
22 minutes ago 1,319 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5336501
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EAST WALL: A teenage boy has died and another has suffered serious injuries after an incident on East Wall Road in Dublin’s north inner city last night.

2. #COVID: A further 90 deaths and 928 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to over 3,000.

3. #GARDAÍ: A new garda policy is being introduced which means officers who suspect colleagues of having a romantic relationship with a member of the public must inform the new anti-corruption unit if they suspect an abuse of power for sexual gain.

4. #TRUMP: All but five Senate Republicans voted in favour of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, making a conviction of the former US president for “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol siege unlikely.

5. #UK: The UK could see another 50,000 deaths from coronavirus, a scientist advising the government has warned, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply sorry” for every life lost.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #MONEY MONEY MONEY: More that €1 billion was spent by consumers using contactless payments in Ireland in December – the highest monthly total ever recorded.

7. #DIRECT PROVISION: Contracts with private companies running Direct Provision centres should not be renewed in 2021, the Irish Refugee Council has said.

8. #RUSSIA: In his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office, US President Joe Biden raised concerns with the Kremlin leader over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian “aggression” against Ukraine, the White House has said.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie