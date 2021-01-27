The 8 at 8: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #EAST WALL: A teenage boy has died and another has suffered serious injuries after an incident on East Wall Road in Dublin’s north inner city last night.

2. #COVID: A further 90 deaths and 928 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Ireland, bringing the death toll here to over 3,000.

3. #GARDAÍ: A new garda policy is being introduced which means officers who suspect colleagues of having a romantic relationship with a member of the public must inform the new anti-corruption unit if they suspect an abuse of power for sexual gain.

4. #TRUMP: All but five Senate Republicans voted in favour of an effort to dismiss Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, making a conviction of the former US president for “incitement of insurrection” after the deadly Capitol siege unlikely.

5. #UK: The UK could see another 50,000 deaths from coronavirus, a scientist advising the government has warned, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “deeply sorry” for every life lost.

6. #MONEY MONEY MONEY: More that €1 billion was spent by consumers using contactless payments in Ireland in December – the highest monthly total ever recorded.

7. #DIRECT PROVISION: Contracts with private companies running Direct Provision centres should not be renewed in 2021, the Irish Refugee Council has said.

8. #RUSSIA: In his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin since taking office, US President Joe Biden raised concerns with the Kremlin leader over the poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and Russian “aggression” against Ukraine, the White House has said.