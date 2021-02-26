The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: International protection applicants will spend no more than four months in a six State-owned, not-for-profit centres before moving into their own accommodation under a new model aimed at ending the institutionalised Direct Provision system by 2024.

2. #MORTGAGES: Over 3,300 mortgages approved in January, representing a 2.8% year-on-year increase, according to figures released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today.

3. #COVID CASE STUDIES: Two people complained to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) that they were identifiable in a HSE case study about how Covid-19 spreads.

4. #VACCINES: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to ask the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to consider whether family carers could be included in one of the Covid-19 vaccine groups currently being reviewed.

5. #DEBUNKED: No, People Before Profit has not organised a ‘pro-lockdown’ rally for this weekend.

6. #SCOTLAND: Alex Salmond is due to appear before the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him.

7. #SYRIA: The US launched airstrikes in Syria yesterday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

8. #OLYMPICS: Former US Olympics women’s gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, his body found hours after prosecutors filed human trafficking and sexual assault charges against him.

