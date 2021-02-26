#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Friday 26 February 2021
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Friday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Feb 2021, 7:43 AM
23 minutes ago 1,390 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5365993
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander
Image: Shutterstock/Videman Alexander

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIRECT PROVISION: International protection applicants will spend no more than four months in a six State-owned, not-for-profit centres before moving into their own accommodation under a new model aimed at ending the institutionalised Direct Provision system by 2024.

2. #MORTGAGES: Over 3,300 mortgages approved in January, representing a 2.8% year-on-year increase, according to figures released by the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) today.

3. #COVID CASE STUDIES: Two people complained to the Data Protection Commission (DPC) that they were identifiable in a HSE case study about how Covid-19 spreads.

4. #VACCINES: Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is to ask the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to consider whether family carers could be included in one of the Covid-19 vaccine groups currently being reviewed.

5. #DEBUNKED: No, People Before Profit has not organised a ‘pro-lockdown’ rally for this weekend.

6. #SCOTLAND: Alex Salmond is due to appear before the Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s unlawful investigation of sexual harassment claims made against him.

7. #SYRIA: The US launched airstrikes in Syria yesterday, targeting facilities used by Iranian-backed militia groups.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #OLYMPICS: Former US Olympics women’s gymnastics coach John Geddert died by suicide on Thursday, his body found hours after prosecutors filed human trafficking and sexual assault charges against him.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie