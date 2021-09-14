The 9 at 9: Tuesday

GOOD MORNING.

Covid-19

1. One in five people in Ireland have distanced themselves from family or friends due to a disagreement about the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.

An opinion poll carried out for The Journal by Red C Research found 39% of people had disagreements with friends or family about how to behave during the pandemic and 39% had disagreements about Covid-19 vaccines.

Those in younger age groups were more likely to have had a disagreement about the pandemic or Covid vaccines with a family member or friend, Michelle Hennessy writes in today’s led story.

Lone parents

2. Lone parents and their children account for 53% of all homeless families, new research has shown.

The report, published today by the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), found lone parents and their children are much more likely to experience poor housing than other household types.

The report also highlights the disadvantages experienced by young people, migrants, people with disabilities and Travellers in the Irish housing system.

ICHH

3. Dublin City Council has called on charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) to conclude and publish an independent review into “serious matters” that emerged last month.

The Journal understands that an independent review of the organisation is continuing after ICHH said on 12 August that “serious matters have come to the attention of the board”.

“We immediately initiated an investigation and commenced an independent process which we expect recommendations from shortly,” the charity said at the time.

PUP

4. People receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will notice the first reductions to the scheme in their pockets from today.

The top two rates of the PUP were reduced by €50 from last Tuesday after being closed to new entrants in July in line with the Government’s plan to phase out the scheme altogether from February 2022.

Meanwhile, the Government’s plan to move some PUP recipients to standard jobseekers’ payments has been pushed back by a month from the end of September to late October.

Stabbing

5. Two teenagers were taken to hospital after a stabbing incident in Dublin city yesterday evening.

Gardaí said they are investigating a serious assault and public order incident that occurred at approximately 8.30pm at a business premises on Church Road, Dublin 3.

Two male youths were taken to the Mater Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince Andrew

6. Lawyers for Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, say a woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her has a prior agreement “releasing the duke and others from any and all potential liability”.

Virginia Giuffre claims she was trafficked by Andrew’s former friend, and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with the duke, when she was aged 17 and a minor under US law.

At a pre-trial hearing, Andrew B Brettler, for the duke, said Giuffre has previously entered into a “settlement agreement” that would nullify her current lawsuit.

Moria camp

7. Eleven families from the fire-destroyed Greek refugee camp Moria have arrived in Ireland, 11 months since the Government first made the commitment to resettle 50 people.

Welcoming the families, Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman acknowledged that their arrival was delayed due to Covid-19.

Morning Memo

8. Two mornings, two competing visions of the post-pandemic Irish economy, Ian Curran writes in today’s Morning Memo.

Following hot on the heels of employer’s representative group Ibec, the Irish Congress of Trade Unions has this morning published its own pre-Budget submission, setting out its recommendations to ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath less than a month out from the big day. There are some striking similarities and differences between the two documents.

Weather

9. And finally, the weather.

Met Éireann says it will be mostly cloudy and misty this morning with showery rain affecting Munster, Connacht and Ulster. It will continue mostly cloudy through the day with showers developing in many areas.

Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

