Coolock

1. Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has condemned “unacceptable” scenes when violence flared and his officers came under sustained attack at a disused factory designated as accommodation for asylum seekers in north Dublin.

EU Parliament

2. The 14 newly-elected Irish MEPs are in Strasbourg, France this week for the first official sitting of the new European Parliament.

These sessions, known as Plenary, give MEPs the opportunity to debate and vote on the biggest decisions for the European Parliament of the month. Normally, the MEPs will arrive to the Parliament with their talking points on the latest legislation written up.

‘Bullseye’

3. US President Joe Biden has admitted it was a “mistake” to say he wanted to put a “bullseye” on his Republican election rival Donald Trump ahead of an assassination attempt on the former president.

Republican convention

4. Donald Trump appeared at the Republican National Convention with a bandage over his right ear, two days after surviving an attempted assassination.

Kenya

5. Tánaister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Micheál Martin is in the Horn of Africa today for a four day visit to Kenya and Ethiopia.

The trip will focus on the impact of Ireland’s development assistance programme and growing trade links with both countries, with Martin meeting with political leaders while there.

Traveller and Roma children

6. The Government aims to significantly increase the number of Traveller and Roma young people remaining in school to sixth year and achieving a Leaving Certificate.

A target is to be set for government in the new Traveller and Roma Education strategy which is being brought to Cabinet this morning.

Arrests

7. Fifteen people appeared in court charged with a range of public order offences following scenes of disorder and clashes with Gardaí in Coolock.

Thirteen men and two women appeared before a late night sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice last night.

Housing

8. A national target of eight weeks for both probate and conveyancing is to be set by government.

The Taoiseach will bring a memo to Cabinet today from the expert group on probate and conveyancing, a group which was identified as necessary in the Housing For All action plan.

Israel-Palestine

9. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has told two top Israeli officials that the number of civilian casualties in the country’s bombardment of the Gaza Strip is “unacceptably high”.

The Israeli military has launched several deadly attacks in recent days, including a strike on a camp for displaced people and multiple UN-run schools where civilians were sheltering.