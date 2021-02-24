#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 26 February 2021
The 9 at 9: Wednesday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 24 Feb 2021, 8:55 AM
Wed 8:55 AM 16,193 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5363574
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim
Image: Shutterstock/TY Lim

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LIVING WITH COVID: People with underlying health conditions have been moved up the vaccine priority list, after the Government committing to providing an “indicative timeline” of when each cohort will receive their vaccine. Here’s what else is in the new Living with Covid roadmap. 

2. #DELETED AUDIO: The Social Democrats spokesperson on children has said her party still wants a one-year extension to the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes despite the recovery of audio recordings of witness testimony.

3. #EVIDENCE: An Garda Síochána is looking into whether or not staff at a fee-paying secondary school in Leinster withheld information from gardaí in relation to an alleged sexual assault of a female student by a male student.

4. #OUT OF THE WOODS: Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room” after surgery on “significant” right leg injuries following a car crash which could have cost him his life.

5. #EXTENSION: The government has confirmed there will be a further extension to the expiry dates of driving licences due to disruption caused by Covid-19 restrictions.

6. #COAST GUARD: The Irish Coast Guard has said its training needs will be addressed as Ireland remains in Level 5, after volunteers expressed concern about their safety without access to regular training exercises.

7. #SUMMER SCHOOL: Secondary Schools in England are to be given funding to run summer schools under plans to help children catch up on lost learning.

8. #GREAT DEFECTOR: A North Korean defector wore a diving suit and fins during a daring six-hour swim around one of the world’s most fortified borders, a Seoul official said, and was caught only after apparently falling asleep.

9. #PRISON RIOT: At least 75 inmates died yesterday and several were injured in riots blamed on gang rivalry at three jails in Ecuador’s overcrowded prison system, authorities said.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

