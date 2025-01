GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

1. ‘Carcass dump’

A pig farm was found to have more than 20 dead animals piled into an open skip during an inspection by the environmental regulator, which described the discovery as an “open carcass dump”.

2. Washington air crash

All 67 people who were on board a plane and helicopter that collided in Washington yesterday are presumed dead, officials have said, while US media have reported staff shortages in the air traffic control sector.

3. Vape warning

The HSE has notified the public to stop using four types of vape after a European product safety alert was issued.

Excessive nicotine concentrations were found in the products.

4. Brexit five years on

Britain marks five years since Brexit today with little fanfare as the UK Government pursues closer relations with the bloc.

The UK officially left the EU at 11pm – midnight in Brussels – on 31 January 2020, after three-and-a-half years of political wrangling that followed the 2016 Brexit referendum.

5. Storm Éowyn tragedy

The Irish and Polish communities came together in grief yesterday to say a heartbreaking final farewell to a young man killed during Storm Éowyn.

Hundreds of mourners crammed into St Patrick’s Church in Lifford in Co Donegal for the funeral of tragic Kacper Dudek who made his home amongst them.

6. Damien Duff

Damien Duff has revealed that he rejected an approach from “a big club in England” last week as he reiterated his belief that the League of Ireland is currently more inspiring than the international team.

The Shelbourne boss reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier Division champions and insisted he didn’t even entertain the prospect of speaking with interested suitors across the water.

7. Pelicot questioned

Dominique Pelicot, the Frenchman convicted of drugging and raping his then-wife Gisele Pelicot and soliciting dozens of men to do the same, has been questioned by an investigating magistrate over an attempted rape, as well as a rape and murder, in the 1990s, his lawyer said.

8. Fatal crash

Two men in their 20s have died in a single-vehicle crash in Co Carlow.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the fatal collision on the N80 in Leagh, Rathoe, which occurred at approximately 1.15am this morning.